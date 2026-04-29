Court Restrains MTN, Airtel From Suspending Airtime Lending Services

The federal high court in Abuja has restrained MTN Nigeria and Airtel Networks Limited from suspending or restricting services provided to Nairtime Nigeria Limited pending the determination of a substantive suit challenging regulatory actions linked to digital lending operations.

In a ruling delivered on April 24, the court granted an interim injunction following an ex parte application filed by Nairtime Holdings Limited and Nairtime Nigeria Limited over what they described as a threatened disruption of their business operations by the telecom operators.