Court Restrains MTN, Airtel From Suspending Airtime Lending Services

byCKN NEWS -
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The federal high court in Abuja has restrained MTN Nigeria and Airtel Networks Limited from suspending or restricting services provided to Nairtime Nigeria Limited pending the determination of a substantive suit challenging regulatory actions linked to digital lending operations.

In a ruling delivered on April 24, the court granted an interim injunction following an ex parte application filed by Nairtime Holdings Limited and Nairtime Nigeria Limited over what they described as a threatened disruption of their business operations by the telecom operators.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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