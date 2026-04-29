Alleged N27b Fraud: EFCC Presents More Witnesses Against Darius Ishaku, Yero

The trial of the former Taraba State governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku alongside the former permanent secretary in the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Bello Yero, before Justice S. C. Oriji of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Abuja, continued on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, presenting the Third Prosecution Witness, PW3, Taiwo Johns against them.





The EFCC is prosecuting both defendants on a 15-count charge, bordering on criminal breach of trust, conspiracy and conversion of public funds to the tune of N27,000,000,000.00 (Twenty-seven Billion Naira).





The testimony of the PW3, followed the conclusion of the cross-examination of the Second Prosecution Witness, PW2 Prince Emmanuel Onwuzulike, by the counsel to the second defendant, Samuel Fagade during the proceeding.





In his cross-examination, the PW2 told the court that he had a father and son relationship with Yero, the second defendant, disclosing that it was the second defendant that phoned him and asked him to disburse funds to one Lawal Damilare.





The PW2 also informed the court that he did not report to any law enforcement agency as he received some money from Johns, the PW3 who is a cashier assistant in Taraba State’s Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, disclosing also that he collected some of the money for his personal use.





“The sum of N3 million deposited is for my business; the sum of N2 million, deposited is for my business; the sum of N10 million, dated November 4, is for my business,” he said.





Further in the cross-examination, he said, “Everything I did was on instruction.”





Following the conclusion of the cross-examination, the PW3 was led in his testimony by prosecution counsel, O. A. Atolagbe. He disclosed that his duty was to assist in the raising of day-to-day vouchers; raising of payment schedules; preparing staff payroll; assisting the cashier in writing payroll cheques and accompanying the cashier to the bank for cashing of money.





Others he disclosed include, “Payment of emirs and ‘ardos’ and disbursement of cash, if there is a courtesy call and any other duty assigned to me by my immediate bosses, Mr. John Columba, chief cashier Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Babangida Hassan, Director, Finance, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; the Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bello Yero.”





The PW3 further informed the court that the duty of the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs was to take care of all the 16 local governments of the state, pay salary and allowances to emirs and chiefs, take good care of the emirs and chiefs, purchase cars for them and handle their medical requirements.





Others are, “Payment of teachers’ salaries, assisting flood disaster victims if it arises, beefing up security in the communities and local governments’ chiefdoms and if there is any other thing pertaining to local government activities,” he said.





Asked by the prosecution counsel if he participated in the disbursing of money, he replied in the affirmative. “Yes, sometimes I give it to the ALGON Chairman, or a local government chairman, depending on where the case arises. The name of the ALGON chairman is Agya and further disclosed that the account name from which the money is disbursed is “2.5 Percent Contingency Account, domiciled in the United Bank of Africa, UBA. The signatories to the account, he said, are the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Bello Yero and Director of Finance, Babangida Hassan.





Justice Oriji adjourned the matter till April 30 for the continuation of the examination of PW3.