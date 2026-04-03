Navy Rescues Kidnapped Victim In Rivers

The Nigerian Navy has rescued a kidnap victim, Mr Benedict Eze, in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, following sustained security operations by personnel of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Bonny.

Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, in a statement, said the victim, who was abducted on March 23, 2026, at Aganya Community, was rescued at Coconut Jetty after his captors abandoned him around the Opuoma waterside under mounting pressure from naval operations.





Folorunsho said the rescue followed intensified intelligence-led patrols and coordinated security actions mounted immediately after the incident was reported.





He said the Navy deployed sustained patrols, technological surveillance, and coordinated land and creek operations to cut off possible escape routes for the kidnappers.





“The sustained action mounted by security forces during the search efforts eventually paid off with the abandonment of the kidnap victim,” the statement said.





“The rescued victim was later evacuated to the naval base medical facility for medical evaluation and debriefing before being safely reunited with his family.





The Navy said the successful operation underscored the effectiveness of coordinated maritime and land-based security measures being carried out in collaboration with other security agencies to deny criminal elements freedom of movement within the Bonny–Port Harcourt waterways and adjoining creeks.





It added that the operation was in line with the directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, to intensify efforts against criminal activities within Nigeria’s maritime domain.





The service reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining proactive patrols and intelligence-driven operations aimed at improving security, protecting lives and property, and ensuring that perpetrators of criminal acts are brought to justice.







