Turaki PDP Faction Decries INEC Decision, Alleges Bias Against Mark’s Led ADC

The Tanimu Turaki (SAN)-led National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission over its recent decision affecting the African Democratic Congress, alleging bias against the David Mark-led leadership of the party and other opposition groups.





The Turaki-led NWC, in a statement issued on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, warned that such actions could undermine Nigeria’s democratic process and further heighten political tension ahead of the 2027 general elections.





The party stated, “Recent political developments, which appear to be orchestrated manipulations against opposition political parties, have unnecessarily raised the political temperature in the country to near-fever levels. Society, like the human body, either breaks down or adjusts when subjected to fever.





“It is now widely believed that the ruling All Progressives Congress intends to win the next presidential election at all costs, by hook or by crook. This desire has become, for them, an inevitable certainty that must be achieved irrespective of the obvious impracticability confronting them. In pursuit of this objective, no boundary appears respected, and nothing is considered too costly, including derailing democracy, truncating the republic, and undermining Nigeria’s stability.





“National institutions are now being portrayed as instruments for executing this perceived agenda. No institution is considered too sacred or too fragile to be drawn into this mission — the judiciary, INEC, the clergy, among others. The Independent National Electoral Commission has further heightened the already tense political atmosphere through its latest press statement on the derecognition of the David Mark-led National Working Committee of the African Democratic Congress, based on its interpretation of the judgment of the Court of Appeal and other pending cases before various courts.





“While we acknowledge that similar words or legal provisions can be interpreted differently, it is concerning that INEC’s interpretations in matters involving political parties consistently appear to reinforce the perception of a predetermined electoral outcome, effectively presenting a ceremonial coronation for its appointing authority and the incumbent president. In such circumstances, suspicions of ulterior motives are inevitable.”





The Turaki-led PDP noted that recent political party monitoring activities conducted by the commission fall within its legal powers, but expressed concern over their timing and potential implications.





It added, “These activities are widely speculated to result in the deregistration of opposition political parties, a development that would further weaken Nigeria’s democracy.





“We therefore call on all national institutions, particularly INEC, to resist partisan pressure or undue influence from appointing authorities. They must place the interests of democracy and the country above all else. Institutions should draw lessons from history and the conduct of their counterparts in previous democratic eras, where individuals and organisations have had to defend their actions years after decisions perceived to have undermined democratic principles.





“This is a critical moment in our democratic journey, where the fragility of the polity is being tested. No individual or institution should overstretch the patience of Nigerians. We must adopt a country-first approach that transcends partisan divides.”





INEC on Wednesday announced the delisting of key ADC figures, including National Chairman David Mark and National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola, among others.





The commission, through its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, stated that the decision was taken in compliance with a court order directing it to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the matter by the trial court.





The ADC has been embroiled in a prolonged leadership crisis since 2025, following the emergence of a new National Working Committee led by Mark in July 2025.





The dispute originated from disagreements over the tenure of former National Chairman Ralph Nwosu, whose term officially ended in August 2022. Despite the expiration of his tenure, Nwosu was reportedly involved in facilitating the 2025 leadership transition, a development that triggered opposition from factions within the party.





The disagreement later escalated as rival groups laid claim to the party’s leadership, resulting in multiple court cases and uncertainty over the ADC’s preparedness for the 2027 general elections.





Mark and the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, have accused the APC and President Bola Tinubu of being responsible for the party’s internal challenges.





However, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, rejected the allegations, maintaining that INEC’s decision to derecognise the Mark-led executives was based on a valid court judgment and was consistent with electoral regulations and democratic practice.



