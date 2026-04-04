" I Would Have Shot Him Through The TV " .. Nyesom Wike Reacts To Popular Journalist's Comment

Nyesom Wike, the minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says he wanted to shoot Seun Okinbaloye, a journalist with Channels Television, via the television screen over the presenter’s comment on the tendency of Nigeria becoming a one-party state.

Wike spoke on Friday during a media chat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

On Wednesday, INEC announced that it would no longer recognise the factions of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by David Mark or Nafiu Bala Gombe, following its review of the court of appeal judgement.

INEC said it would abide strictly by the orders of the court of appeal in handling the leadership dispute within the ADC.

But the Mark-led faction rejected INEC’s interpretation of the appellate court ruling, accusing the electoral body of acting under external pressure.

Speaking during the Politics Today on Thursday, Okinbaloye said he was pained that the 2027 elections were looking like a contest of one political party owing to the crisis in the ADC.

He added that Nigeria is doomed democratically if the only hope of opposition — ADC — cannot contest the 2027 election.

However, during his media chat, Wike said Akinboboye’s comment showed that he is taking sides in the crisis rocking the ADC.

According to him, "I was surprised yesterday, thoroughly surprised when I was watching ‘Politics Today’ (Seun). If there was any way to break the screen, I’d have shot him. In fact, it’ll get to him.

Let me tell you, see what I’m saying. You see, the point I’m saying is how you can take yourself, the interviewer, saying that we cannot allow only one party. Look, I said what is this."