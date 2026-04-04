Former LG Chairman Collapses , Dies Four Days After Wife's Death

Hon. Moses Shirsha, former chairman of Konshisha Local Government Area in Benue State, has passed away just four days after the sudden death of his wife, Mercy Mngu.

Mercy, who was reportedly healthy, died unexpectedly on March 25, 2026. Following her death, Moses traveled to make burial arrangements but reportedly slumped and died on March 29, 2026, in his village.

The couple will be laid to rest on the same day, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Mbaasuku, Mbator Gaav, Konshisha Local Government Area.

The sudden loss of both husband and wife within a span of four days has left friends, family, and the community in deep mourning.



