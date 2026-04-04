Former LG Chairman Collapses , Dies Four Days After Wife's Death

byCKN NEWS -
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Hon. Moses Shirsha, former chairman of Konshisha Local Government Area in Benue State, has passed away just four days after the sudden death of his wife, Mercy Mngu.

Mercy, who was reportedly healthy, died unexpectedly on March 25, 2026. Following her death, Moses traveled to make burial arrangements but reportedly slumped and died on March 29, 2026, in his village.

The couple will be laid to rest on the same day, Friday, April 10, 2026, in Mbaasuku, Mbator Gaav, Konshisha Local Government Area.

The sudden loss of both husband and wife within a span of four days has left friends, family, and the community in deep mourning.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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