14-year-old Nigerian Shot Dead On The Street Of London

A 14-year-old British-Nigerian, Eghosa Ogbebor, has been shot dead in the Woolwich area of London, with three teenagers arrested in connection with the incident.

London Metropolitan Police confirmed the killing in a statement issued on Friday, noting that officers were alerted to the shooting at about 4 pm on Thursday.

Police said medics who arrived at the scene made efforts to save the teenager, but he was pronounced dead.

The statement read, “An investigation into a fatal shooting in Woolwich continues, and while a formal identification is yet to take place, the victim has been named as 14-year-old Eghosa Ogbebor.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Officers were called to reports of a shooting at approximately 15:40 hours on Thursday, 2 April, on Lord Warwick Street. Despite the efforts of paramedics, a boy was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

The statement noted that three suspects, aged 14, 16, and 18, were arrested in connection with the incident.

“Two boys, aged 14 and 16, and an 18-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident. They remain in custody,” it added.

Reacting to the incident, the officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Lucie Card, appealed for witnesses to come forward and assist the police.

Card stated that police presence in the area has been increased while extending condolences to the late teenager’s family.

“Our thoughts remain with Eghosa’s family and loved ones; they are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

“I know the concern this has caused within Woolwich and the wider community, particularly considering Eghosa’s young age. We have an increased police presence in the area.

“While we have made three arrests, our investigation continues, and I would urge anyone with any information to come forward and speak to officers,” the statement quoted Card as saying.

Incidents involving teenagers killing one another are becoming increasingly concerning in the United Kingdom.



