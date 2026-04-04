2027: Arise TV Anchor Constance Ikokwu Joins House Of Reps Race

byCKN NEWS -
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Arise News anchor lady Dr Constance Ikokwu, has made her intention known to join the morky waters of Nigerian politics 

She wants to represent her constituency Idemili North and South Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives. 

CKNNEWS as at the time of this report could not confirm under what political platform she wants to contest or if she had a prior political experience 

This was what she has to say about her ambition 

“This transition is, for me, a continuation of service, just on a different platform,” she said. “I have had the privilege of telling the stories that shape our nation, holding power to account, amplifying underrepresented voices, and helping citizens make sense of complex issues. 

This journey has sharpened my understanding of our country’s challenges and opportunities.” She has lived in the spaces where Nigerians’ 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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