My Aunty’s Spiritual Husband Has Killed Her Three Successive Husbands By Happiness Amarachi Okere

This is the third man we have buried since my aunty started accepting men for marriage ,they are my aunt’s husbands and she has kids for each of them ,all boys .

After the last burial we decided to

Have a meeting with my aunty we have told her to stop accepting men for marriage because they would always díe immediately she becomes pregnant for them .

This has raised concerns in our family,people are already using it against us ,saying all sorts of ill things .

Few months ago my parents asked my aunty to come back home ,because she has always lived in the city ,they asked her to come back to the village so they could find the root cause of the problem ,why every man who marries her díèş after the few months .

Finally my aunty came back she was taken to a traditionalist for findings ,after all the findings it was realized she has a strong spiritual husband who has vowed that she would never live with a man .

Now the problem is that my aunty is an evangelist in a Pentecostal church ,she said she doesn’t believe in anything we are saying,she said what has been happening to her are mere coincidence that she will still get married if she so sees someone she loves and that God will

Not allow affliction rise again .

Please how do we convince her not to get married again, this whole thing is causing chaos in my family,my mum always cry to her to stop ,it is really a big concern to us .we are tired of búríng people’s children.