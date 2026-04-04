Gov Aliyu Visits New IGP Disu, Pledges More Support

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu (right) and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, during the governor’s visit to the IGP to restate his support in thei fight against banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu (right) and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, during the governor’s visit to the IGP to restate his support in thei fight against banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has assured security agencies of his administration’s continued support in their fight against banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

He gave the assurance, on Wednesday, during a visit to the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, at his office in Abuja.

In a statement by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Abubakar Bawa, “Aliyu said his administration has consistently provided logistics and other forms of support to security agencies in their efforts to protect lives and property.”

The governor disclosed that the administration has purchased and distributed over 200 patrol vehicles to security agencies to enhance their capacity to curb banditry, particularly in areas affected by insecurity. “We are doing this because of our strong belief that protecting the lives and property of our people is a collective responsibility, not that of the Federal Government alone.

The governor said that despite the persistent nature of banditry in Sokoto State, significant progress has been made by security agencies in tackling the menace. He urged them to sustain the momentum.

He described effective intelligence gathering and information sharing among security agencies as critical to achieving success in security operations.

Aliyu also advocated stronger synergy among the various security agencies operating in the state to achieve greater success in the fight against banditry.

He commended the former Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Musa, for his immense contributions to the fight against insecurity.

“The then CP Musa, now an AIG, was a brave, disciplined, and committed officer who consistently provided valuable insights on how to rid the state of banditry and other criminal activities,” the governor said.

He called on the newly posted Commissioner of Police Hayatu Hassan, to emulate his predecessor by being dedicated and committed in the discharge of his constitutional duties.

Aliyu congratulated the new IGP on his recent appointment and urged him to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Responding, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, lauded Governor Aliyu for his sustained support to security agencies in their efforts to safeguard lives and property.

Disu assured the governor of the police’s continued collaboration with his administration to make Sokoto State crime-free. He also expressed appreciation for the visit.

The governor was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, and the Chief of Staff, Government House Sokoto, Aminu Haliru Dikko, mni.

NAN



