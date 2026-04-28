Maiden International Flight From Uyo To Take Place 2nd May

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Statement Issued by Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State 

"I am pleased to announce that following Presidential approval for the upgrade of Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, to international status, the maiden international flight from Uyo to Kotoka International Airport, Accra, Ghana, is set to take off on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

The historic flight will be operated by our flagship carrier, Ibom Air, with a return flight scheduled for Sunday, May 3, 2026.

This milestone marks another major step in our commitment to expanding aviation capacity, improving global connectivity, and positioning Akwa Ibom as a preferred destination for tourism, trade, and investment.

I deeply appreciate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for granting the approval, and the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, for his support in making this vision a reality. I also acknowledge the contributions of past leaders who laid the foundation for the growth of our aviation sector."

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال