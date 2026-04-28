Maiden International Flight From Uyo To Take Place 2nd May

Statement Issued by Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State

"I am pleased to announce that following Presidential approval for the upgrade of Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, to international status, the maiden international flight from Uyo to Kotoka International Airport, Accra, Ghana, is set to take off on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

The historic flight will be operated by our flagship carrier, Ibom Air, with a return flight scheduled for Sunday, May 3, 2026.

This milestone marks another major step in our commitment to expanding aviation capacity, improving global connectivity, and positioning Akwa Ibom as a preferred destination for tourism, trade, and investment.

I deeply appreciate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for granting the approval, and the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, for his support in making this vision a reality. I also acknowledge the contributions of past leaders who laid the foundation for the growth of our aviation sector."