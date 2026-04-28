Viral Video :Outrage As Policeman Executes Young Man In Broad Daylight In Delta..IGP Orders His Arrest





Many Nigerians have taken to social to condemn the execution of a young man by officers of the Nigerian Police, Effurum Division in Delta State

The incident captured on a viral video showed the young whose hands were tied to his back being executed in broad daylight in full glare of the public by a police officer

The Police Command through the Delta State Commissioner under the instructions of IGP Tunji Disu has ordered for the arrest and transfer of the policeman to Abuja for further interrogation

This is a statement issued by the Delta State Police Command on the incident





DELTA STATE POLICE COMMAND

EFFURUN SHOOTING INCIDENT: DELTA STATE POLICE COMMAND ARRESTS, TRANSFERS OFFICER RESPONSIBLE TO FORCE HEADQUARTERS TO FACE DISCIPLINARY ACTION





As CP condoles with family, friends and concerned members of the public, and assures them of justice

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, has condemned in strong terms the extra-judicial killing of a suspect, one Mene Ogidi, aged 28 years, which occurred on 26th April 2026 in Effurun, Delta State.





The unfortunate incident occurred when operatives attached to Area Command Effurun received credible intelligence from members of the public regarding the deceased, who was reportedly apprehended while attempting to waybill a parcel containing a Beretta pistol with four rounds of ammunition.

Police operatives were promptly deployed to the scene to take the suspect into custody. However, the police officer leading the team, ASP Nuhu Usman, in clear violation of Force Order 237 and the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force, discharged his firearm, leading to the death of the suspect.

Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police directed the Area Commander, Effurun, to immediately arrest ASP Nuhu Usman and transfer him to the State Headquarters, Asaba, for necessary disciplinary action. The officer has since been queried and transferred to Force Headquarters, Abuja, where he will appear before the Force Disciplinary Committee, currently in session, for immediate disciplinary sanction and prosecution.

The Command, in line with the policy of the Nigeria Police Force, emphasizes respect for the rule of law, human rights, professionalism, accountability and public trust. The Command further reaffirms its zero tolerance for lawlessness, recklessness and extra-judicial conduct.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, psc, acipm, mnips, extends his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, Mene Ogidi, and assures the bereaved family that the Command is fully committed to ensuring that justice is served.

The CP hereby appeals to members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding, as all necessary steps are being taken to bring the culprit to justice.

SP. BRIGHT EDAFE, ANIPR, FCIA, FIPMD

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

DELTA STATE COMMAND,

ASABA

28/4/2026

Another Statement From Force Headquarters Abuja

EFFURUN SHOOTING: POLICE ASSURE JUSTICE AS OFFICER FACES DISCIPLINARY ACTION

The Nigeria Police Force condemns the fatal shooting of a suspect, Mene Ogidi, which occurred on 26th April 2026 in Effurun, Delta State.

Preliminary reports indicate that operatives attached to the Effurun Area Command responded to credible information from Benin Motor Park along the Warri–Sapele Expressway regarding a suspect apprehended by members of a transport union while attempting to waybill a parcel containing a Beretta pistol with four rounds of ammunition.

While efforts were being made to take the suspect into lawful custody, the team leader, ASP Nuhu Usman, discharged his firearm in clear violation of extant regulations, resulting in the death of the suspect.

The leadership of the Nigeria Police Force has directed the immediate transfer of the officer and his team to Force Headquarters, Abuja, where they would face the Force Disciplinary Committee for summary disciplinary measures and prosecution.

The Inspector-General of Police extends his condolences to the family of the deceased and assures them that justice will be served in accordance with the law. He further urges members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding as the disciplinary and legal processes take their course.

The Nigeria Police Force maintains a zero-tolerance stance on extra-judicial actions, abuse of authority, and any conduct that undermines public trust.

DCP ANTHONY OKON PLACID, psc(+), mnipr, mni

Force Public Relations Officer

Force Headquarters, Abuja

28th April 2026