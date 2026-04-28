More Revelations: How ASP Nuhu Usman Publicly Executed 28 Years Old Man In Delta

The victim Mena went to the Effurun main park at Sapele Road to take delivery of a waybill. When he eventually got there, they told him to add money because the pack was a bit heavy. They curiously asked him what was in the waybill, but he told them someone sent him, and they asked him to open it.

When they finally compelled him to open it, they saw a Beretta pistol with 4 live ammunitions. They quickly held him down, but he told them he was sent by his friend to help him pick up the waybill.

He cried for mercy that he was ready to take them to the particular guy that sent him. The leadership of the motor park tied his legs and hands backward, blocked the gate of the park to prevent a possible attack from Mena's gang and then called ACP Aliyu Shaba to take over the matter, investigate, and unravel the men behind the gun running business.

The Uvwie Area Commander then mandated their patrol team headed by ASP Nuhu Usman, aka Ogbegbe, to go and bring the suspect to the station. Ogbegbe and his team headed straight to the park in order to bring the said suspect, Mena.

On getting there, the moment Ogbegbe saw the pistol, he got angry and was "jolificating" in the euphoria of the crowd hailing him. He cocked his gun and fired Mena's hand. His team assisted and carried Mena into the vehicle alive.





At this point, Mena was still alive agonising in the pain of Ogbegbe's trigger-happy bullet. They eventually got to the Ekpan station and instead of Ogbegbe Usman to report to the Area Commander Aliyu Shaba, who sent him to bring the boy, just at the car park, they brought Mena out of their patrol Toyota Seinna Vehicle ASP Ogbegbe shøt him again three times at the station, ending the life of the young man.





Aliyu Shaba, who heard the gunshot on Sunday evening 26th of April when the incident occurred rushed down, ordered that the ASP be tactically disarmed, handcuffed him, chained his legs as well, and detained all of them.





ACP Aliyu Shaba briefed the CP, and they were taken to Asaba yesterday Monday and transferred to Zone 5 Benin today. They would be transferred to Force Headquarters tomorrow and paraded within the week, hopefully. I hope that they will be dismissed and made to face the charges of murder.





I have personally had several issues with Ogbegbe from his days in the defunct SARS, to him heading a team of the RRS before he was transferred to Jesse Division and then brought to Uvwie Area Command. I had confrontation with him at a time, and Ogbegbe threatened to shøøt me many years ago until the then SARS Commander Dadi called him to order.





He held one of my Facebook followers last week, and the guy called me. He introduced himself to me, and I told him to give the phone to Ogbegbe. I said na another thing you don dey find if you nor release that boy. He said, "Comrade na yahoo boy na make he find something for us. I told him that the boy would not give them a kobo, and if he ever extorted him, he would be opening a fresh battle with me.





He eventually releaaed him and later called me that he has released the young man. He told me he is the only son and his mother is in the mortuary, so he is looking for money to bury the mother. I only said nor go impress anybody, do wetin your power carry and I terminated the call.





My grouse is not that he should just be dismissed from the force but properly investigated. What was he covering that led him to shooting Mena on the spot, finding out that he wasn't dęąɗ, then shooting him again to dęąth before the Area Commander Aliyu Shaba could even see the young man for possible confession?





I strongly suspect that ASP Ogbegbe knows something we do not know. Why kíIIíng the young man in a hurry. This is a case of clear murder and they must face the music. Even if you find him in possession of a pistol, it doesn't amount to kíIIíng him. This matter must be thoroughly investigated. Taking a delivery of a pistol doesn't automatically transmit someone into an armed robber.

Mena might have been innocently sent to receive a waybill without knowing what he was receiving. It may be part of the armoury of a confraternity group or many other possibilities. Ogbegbe has serious questions to answer, and we are watching at the police closely. The leadership of the Effurun Motor Park at Sapele Road must also give a statement to how Mena was brutally and extra-judicially shøt at their park. Justice must be served.





Source : Israel Joe



