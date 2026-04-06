Italy Deports Pakistani Imam Who Endorsed Marrying Nine-Year-Old Girls

byCKN NEWS -
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Italy has expelled an imam of Pakistani origin who sparked massive outrage after he was filmed in an undercover investigation citing the Qur’an as an endorsement for marrying girls at the age of nine.

On April 2, the Italian daily Il Giornale reported that Paolo Sartori, the police commissioner of Brescia, known as Italy’s Islamic “capital,” ordered the deportation of Ali Kashif, who told a reporter for the TV program Fuori dal Coro that girls can be married after their first period.

Brescia police also discovered that Kashif did not possess a valid residence permit to live in Italy and refused to issue him a new residence permit when the imam applied for the document.

Instead, Sartori ordered that Kashif be immediately escorted to Milan Malpensa Airport, where he was put on board the flight to Islamabad, with a stopover in Bangkok, accompanied by immigration officers.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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