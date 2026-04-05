Easter Sunday Church Service Attack : Army Rescue 31 Abducted Worshippers, Five Bodies In Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army, through a swift response, have successfully foiled a terrorist attack leading to the rescue of 31 civilians abducted during an Easter church service in Ariko Village in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The swift response followed a distress call reporting the abduction of worshippers during an Easter service at an ECWA Church in Ariko Village.

The troops, on receipt of the information, promptly mobilised to the scene. With the support and guidance of members of the Ariko community, they advanced in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists and engaged the criminals in a fierce firefight, overwhelming them with superior firepower.

The pressure mounted by the advancing troops forced the terrorists to abandon 31 hostages, including one injured victim who is currently receiving medical attention.





Regrettably, the remains of five victims already killed by the terrorists were also recovered at the scene. The fleeing terrorists are believed to have sustained significant casualties, as evidenced by blood trails along their escape routes.

Troops have since intensified pursuit operations to track the fleeing elements to their enclaves, with ongoing efforts aimed at rescuing any remaining captives and ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice.

To consolidate the gains recorded, additional troops have been deployed to the area to reinforce ongoing operations, enhance security presence, and prevent further threats to lives and property.

The Nigerian Army reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the protection of citizens and the defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity, in collaboration with other security agencies and local stakeholders. Troops remain resolute in sustaining offensive operations against all threats to national security.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue supporting the Nigerian Army and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information, as collective vigilance remains vital to achieving enduring peace and stability.