Independent Broadcast Association ( IBAN) Places Embargo On Wike's Press Coverage Till Further Notice, Demands Apology

STATEMENT BY THE INDEPENDENT BROADCAST ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (IBAN)

*IBAN CALLS FOR RETRACTION AND APOLOGY FROM FCT MINISTER, ANNOUNCES BOYCOTT OF HIS PRESS BRIEFINGS UNTIL COMPLIANCE*

The Independent Broadcast Association of Nigeria (IBAN) – the recognised umbrella body representing the interests of all independent broadcast stations across the country – issues this statement with deep concern over recent remarks made by the FCT Minister, Mr. Nyesom Wike.

BACKGROUND

On Friday, 3 April 2026, during a live media chat on Channels Television, the Minister stated concerning journalist Seun Okinbaloye: "If there was any way to break the screen, I would have shot him." The comment was made in reaction to the journalist's interviewing style on the Politics Today programme.

IBAN'S POSITION

While the Minister has since indicated he did not intend physical harm, IBAN believes that any expression of violent intent – even hypothetical – is inappropriate for a public official. Such language can be perceived as intimidation and risks normalising hostility toward the media.

Nigeria currently ranks 122 out of 180 countries on the Press Freedom Index. Journalists already face significant challenges, including surveillance, attacks, and arbitrary arrests. Remarks of this nature from a senior government figure only worsen an already difficult environment for media professionals.

REQUEST TO THE FCT MINISTER

IBAN respectfully but firmly calls on the FCT Minister to:

1. Fully retract the statement in clear terms.

2. Issue a public apology to Mr. Seun Okinbaloye and the broader media community.

3. Reaffirm his commitment to non-violence and respect for press freedom, consistent with Sections 22 and 39 of the Nigerian Constitution (1999, as amended).

BOYCOTT DIRECTIVE

Should the Minister fail to meet these requests within a reasonable period, IBAN will have no choice but to advise all independent broadcast stations – whose interests this association solely represents – to suspend coverage of all press briefings, media chats, and official news conferences hosted by the FCT Minister.

This is not a step IBAN takes lightly. However, independent broadcasters must protect their personnel and uphold the principle that violent rhetoric will not be normalised or rewarded with platform access.

CONCLUSION

IBAN remains committed to constructive engagement with public officials. We hope the Minister will take the necessary corrective action so that normal coverage can continue without interruption. The ball is in his court.

Signed:

For: Independent Broadcast Association of Nigeria (IBAN)





Alh (Dr) Ahmed Tijani Ramalan

Chairman IBAN

Fidelis Duker

Acting General Secretary

IBAN