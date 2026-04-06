6 Lagos Traders Killed By Police During Market Fracas Buried

Six traders slain at the Owode Onirin International Motor Spare Parts Market in Owode, Ketu, Lagos State, have been laid to rest in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The traders died in August 2025 following a fatal police shooting during a controversial takeover of a section of the vast Owode Spare Parts Market. Their deaths—on August 27, now widely remembered as “Black Wednesday”—continue to spark public outrage and renewed demands for accountability.

The burial rites began at Ikorodu General Hospital, where relatives gathered in sorrow to receive the remains of the victims. Eyewitnesses recalled that the tragedy unfolded during a violent clash triggered by the controversial demolition of shops within the market, located in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA.

What reportedly began as resistance by traders quickly escalated, culminating in gunfire that left six men dead. The deceased were identified as Seyi Akinboye, Adeoye Taiwo, Dare Mufutau, Aderemi Hakeem, Abraham Temoola, and Wale Adebayo. At the burial, emotions ran high as relatives described the victims as industrious men and primary providers for their families. Many insisted that justice must be pursued fully.

“These were innocent men trying to earn a living. Their killers must be held accountable,” one mourner said.

Authorities have charged four police officers—Manu Bala, Jibrin Samaila, Ibrahim Garuba, and Ibrahim Kashimu—with conspiracy and murder in connection with the incident. They remain in custody pending further legal proceedings.

Despite this, families of the victims expressed dissatisfaction, alleging that the individual believed to have masterminded the operation has yet to face prosecution. They urged the government and relevant authorities to ensure that no one involved escapes justice.

Human rights organizations have also condemned the killings, calling for an independent investigation and adequate compensation for the bereaved families.

The victims were eventually laid to rest in Igbogbo, leaving behind widows, children, and a community still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

Chairman of the market, Abiodun Ahmed, reaffirmed the traders’ resolve to pursue justice, pledging that the incident would not be forgotten until all responsible parties are held to account.



