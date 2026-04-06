You've Failed Nigerians Even Before The 2027 Elections..ADC Tells INEC Chairman Amupitan

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Joemartins Uzodike, has called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, to resign, alleging that he has already failed Nigerians, even before the conduct of any election.

Reacting to INEC’s withdrawal of recognition of the Senator David Mark-led leadership of the ADC, Uzodike, a lawyer, described Amupitan’s pronouncements on the matter as disgraceful and mischievous.

According to him, the interpretation of a court order by INEC under Amupitan’s leadership, despite his status as a Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), showed bias. He alleged that the Commission relied on an order submitted by an individual, thereby displaying what he termed deliberate ignorance of the law, particularly the meaning and application of status quo ante bellum.

Uzodike saaid the action of the INEC chairman had brought serious embarrassment to the legal system, accusing him of using a court order to create a leadership vacuum in an opposition political party.

He also faulted what he described as the recognition of an individual as a faction, arguing that Nafiu Bala neither has a secretary nor leads any known executive committee.

“I have been around in this country since independence and have actively participated in many elections. I make bold to say that an electoral umpire has never descended so brazenly and carelessly into the arena as we are witnessing now.

“The chairman is a Professor of Law and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. How can he not interpret the meaning of status quo ante bellum, which means to return to the position before the matter went to court?

“At what point was the ADC before Nafiu Bala went to court, and who was the chairman at that time?

“The court simply said whoever was in office should remain pending the determination of the matter, but Amupitan’s INEC is saying the ADC does not exist.

“The INEC chairman has failed the law; he has shown he is not capable of presiding over our electoral affairs without bias. He should therefore resign,” Uzodike said.

He added that Amupitan ought to focus on strengthening Nigeria’s democracy rather than, in his view, serving vested interests, noting that his television interview suggested he was acting under pressure.

“From his demeanour during the TV interview, it is clear that the INEC chairman is not acting independently. For someone who has risen to the position of Deputy Vice-Chancellor, a professor and SAN, he should be a man of honour,” he added.







