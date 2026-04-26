Irate Mob Burn Four Alleged Robbers To Death In Plateau

Four individuals accused of killing a district head in Kwallak community, Langtang North of Plateau State, were reportedly burned to death by an angry mob after being identified.

According to available information, the incident began when the district head, identified as the Ponzhi of Kwallak, was attacked in his residence.

He was killed during the attack, and his motorcycle (Bajaj) and phone were taken by the assailants.

Sources indicate that the suspects were later traced by members of the community at the point where they were allegedly attempting to sell the stolen motorcycle and other items.

The mob reportedly apprehended them and set them ablaze.

It was further gathered that the individuals allegedly confessed to the klling of the district head and the theft of his belongings before the mob carried out the act.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident at the time of this report.