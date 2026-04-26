Irate Mob Burn Four Alleged Robbers To Death In Plateau

byCKN NEWS -
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Four individuals accused of killing a district head in Kwallak community, Langtang North of Plateau State, were reportedly burned to death by an angry mob after being identified.

According to available information, the incident began when the district head, identified as the Ponzhi of Kwallak, was attacked in his residence. 

He was killed during the attack, and his motorcycle (Bajaj) and phone were taken by the assailants.

Sources indicate that the suspects were later traced by members of the community at the point where they were allegedly attempting to sell the stolen motorcycle and other items. 

The mob reportedly apprehended them and set them ablaze.

It was further gathered that the individuals allegedly confessed to the klling of the district head and the theft of his belongings before the mob carried out the act.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident at the time of this report.

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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