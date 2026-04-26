I’d Rather Be A Mum To Cats, Dogs Than Have Children..Bbnaija Winner Phyna

byCKN NEWS -
0



Josephina ‘Phyna’ Otabor, the winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season seven, has revealed a significant personal shift in priorities: she now prefers raising pets over having children.

The reality TV star spoke about her perspective during a recent livestream session, explaining that her mindset has evolved as she approaches her 30s.

The 28-year-old reality star argued that women who have endured multiple heartbreaks often redirect their nurturing instincts toward animals.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال