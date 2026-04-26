I’d Rather Be A Mum To Cats, Dogs Than Have Children..Bbnaija Winner Phyna

Josephina ‘Phyna’ Otabor, the winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season seven, has revealed a significant personal shift in priorities: she now prefers raising pets over having children.

The reality TV star spoke about her perspective during a recent livestream session, explaining that her mindset has evolved as she approaches her 30s.

The 28-year-old reality star argued that women who have endured multiple heartbreaks often redirect their nurturing instincts toward animals.