I Will Decide Who Becomes Governor of Rivers In 2027 ...Nyesom Wike





The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has made a bold declaration regarding the 2027 governorship election in Rivers State.

Speaking in a recent engagement, Wike asserted his strong influence over the state’s political landscape, stating emphatically that he will personally decide who emerges as the next governor of Rivers State after the tenure of the current administration.

Wike also said that no blackmail will make anyone become the next governor of Rivers State.

“I will decide who becomes the governor of Rivers State,” Wike said, sending clear signals to political stakeholders, aspirants, and observers ahead of the keenly contested 2027 polls.

The statement is coming amid heightened political tensions and realignments in Rivers State, following the fallout between Wike and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Wike, who remains a dominant figure in the state’s politics, has toured local government areas and consolidating support among his loyalists.

Political analysts believe Wike’s declaration is aimed at reasserting control over the PDP structure in Rivers State and ensuring that only a candidate loyal to him gets the ticket. He has repeatedly warned against repeating what he described as past “political mistakes,” vowing that his camp will not allow any disloyalty in the choice of the next governor.



