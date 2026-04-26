Crisis Hit NMA As Delegates Suspend National President, Appoint Caretaker Committee

Members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) have suspended their National President Prof Bala Audu and the leader of the association National Officers Committee (NOC) for violating and disregarding the association constitution.

The suspension was handed down at the association Emergency Delegates Meeting (EDM) which had in attendance 63 members, including Chairmen and Secretaries from 23 states of the Federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Members had accused Audu led administration of illegally disqualifying six members of the association from contesting various post in the association national election scheduled to hold at NMA Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kano between April 27 and May 3.