Crisis Hit NMA As Delegates Suspend National President, Appoint Caretaker Committee

byCKN NEWS -
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Members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) have suspended their National President Prof Bala Audu and  the leader of the association National Officers Committee (NOC) for violating and disregarding the association constitution.

The suspension was handed down at the association Emergency Delegates Meeting (EDM) which had in attendance 63 members, including Chairmen and Secretaries from 23 states of the Federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Members had accused Audu led administration of illegally disqualifying six members of the association from contesting various post in the association national election scheduled to hold at NMA Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kano between April 27 and May 3.

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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