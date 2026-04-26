Donald Trump Unhurt As Gunman Attempted To Invade Correspondents Dinner At White House ( Video)

President Donald Trump was uninjured and other top White House officials were evacuated from an annual dinner of the White House correspondents association on Saturday night after an unspecified threat.

There did not immediately appear to be any injuries, and one law enforcement official said a shooter had opened fire.

Authorities said the incident occurred outside the ballroom where Trump and other guests were seated. It was not immediately clear what happened. The event was scrapped and will be rescheduled.

The FBI said the shooter is in custody and that its Washington field office is responding to the shooting.





Trump, during a White House press briefing, said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before being stopped by the Secret Service. One officer was shot, but he was protected by a good bulletproof vest.

“He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job,” Trump said.





Security footage posted by Trump shows a man sprinting through the metal detectors and past law enforcement who turn toward him with guns raised. Officers then swarm toward the man off-screen.

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