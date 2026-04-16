How UNILAG Lecturer Raped Me In His Office..Student Tells Court

A 20-year-old student of the University of Lagos on Wednesday narrated to a Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja how a 53-year-old lecturer of the school, Samuel Obinna Ojogbo, allegedly assaulted her in his office.

The student gave the account before Justice Oyindamola Ogala while testifying as the first prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Ojogbo.

The Lagos State Government is prosecuting Ojogbo on a two-count charge of rape and sexual assault.

Led in evidence-in-chief by the prosecution counsel, A.O. Azeez, the witness said the incident occurred on August 22, 2025, at about 1200hours, at the university’s Akoka campus.

When the victim entered the witness box, she began by introducing herself: “I am a student of the University of Lagos.”

She recalled that a day before the incident, while writing an examination, the defendant approached her.

The victim stated, “Prior to the 22nd of August, 2025, on the 21st of August, I was writing an exam not related to banking.

“I was seated in the first row, the first seat. The defendant came inside at the first row while I was writing my exam and asked, ‘Hope it is what I read that came out?’ I said yes, that I knew a particular section more than the other section.”

“He then told me not to worry and that I should come and see him in his office after my exam,” she said.

The witness told the court that she attempted to meet him twice after the exam but did not find him in his office.

According to her, “The second time I went with my friend, he wasn’t around either, so I left.

“The second day, being 22nd August, I had another exam slated from 9:00am to 12:00pm, but the defendant was the one taking us.

However, on August 22, after completing another examination, she said she encountered the lecturer near her faculty.

“I was going to my hostel when I saw him. He signalled to me to wait. He signalled to me that I should wait, and I waited because he was talking to somebody.

“We then went to his office together,” she said.

Describing the office, she told the court, “His office is underground. There is no window and no secretary.”





She said that while they were talking, two female students briefly entered the office to meet him about the tests they missed, but were sent away by the defendant.





“He told them to leave, that they were disturbing him,” she said.

According to her, the incident occurred shortly after.

“On their way out, they didn’t close the door well. He told me to close the door. As I went to close it, he stood behind me and pushed me to the couch beside the door,” she said.

The prosecution witness narrated amidst tears that “he started caressing me, touched my breasts, and then forced himself on me. He raped me.”

She further told the court that after the incident, the defendant allegedly made promises regarding her academic progress.

“He said he would make sure he supervises my project in Year Four. He collected my exam docket, made a copy, gave me one, and collected my phone number,” she said.

The witness said she left the office in tears and immediately reported the incident.

“I went to my friend crying, and we agreed to report,” she said.

She told the court that she first reported to a lecturer in her department, who contacted her uncle, also a lecturer, before they approached the head of the department.

“We then went to a lecturer in my department, Dr Abu; he called my uncle, who is also a lecturer in the department. Then we went to the HOD office. When we got to the HOD office, he asked if what I was saying was true; he said, ‘Where is the evidence, and why don’t I record with my phone?’

“Then he called the defendant to his office. When the defendant came, he said nothing of such a thing having happened and that I was just lying against him.

“The HOD said that my uncle and I should just let it go, and said next time I should be more careful with lecturers alone. Then we left his office.

“My uncle said we can’t just let it go like that. We went to Servicom at school. When I got to Servicom, a woman and I went to the medical centre for tests. Then, after that, they prescribed drugs.

She further testified that she reported the case to the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, after which she was referred to the police.

“I was referred to Bariga Police Station and later to WARIF for another test,” she said.

She added that the case was subsequently transferred to the Gender Unit of the police command for investigation.

The witness also told the court that following the report, there were attempts at settlement.





“After all these, the defendant’s family and friends started calling for a meeting,” she said.





Justice Ogala adjourned the matter till April 27, 2026, for cross-examination of the witness.



