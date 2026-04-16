61 Year UK Based Nigerian Sentenced To 28 Years Imprisonment For Multiple Rapes

A 61-year-old UK-based Nigerian, Anthony Adewale Sobogun, has been sentenced to 28 years’ imprisonment for multiple sexual offences against two children that spanned a period of 15 years.

The London Metropolitan Police disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the police, Sobogun of Thistlewood Crescent, Croydon, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday after being found guilty of 17 non-recent sexual abuse offences.

The police noted that the offences included multiple incidents of sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13 and rape of a child, committed over 15 years in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The statement added that the victims were known to the convict, who subjected them to prolonged abuse.

The statement added, “While recounting her experience, one victim-survivor shared that Sobogun had accompanied her to an abortion clinic after she had fallen pregnant with his child.

“After hearing this, officers traced the medical records, which showed the procedure had taken place. They also reviewed counseling notes, which detailed the cycle of sexual abuse she had been subjected to.

“Sobogun was arrested in the early hours of 2 July 2025. He was later charged and convicted following a thorough investigation by officers who took a victim-led approach to build the trust of the victim-survivors, gathering evidence and allowing their voices to be heard in court.”

Speaking on the case, Detective Constable Charlotte Lockyer said the conviction was made possible by the courage of the victims.

“The bravery of the victims in coming forward is what brought Sobogun to justice. It’s as a result of their courage in working with officers that this dangerous man has been jailed.

“Their bravery in the face of an abuser has stopped Sobogun from causing further harm to society. Today’s result shows that no matter when the abuse occurred, justice can still be secured,” the statement quoted.

The victims, in a joint statement, said the case highlighted the prevalence of abuse often hidden by fear and stigma.

“What has come to light is deeply distressing, but sadly, it is not an isolated situation. Abuse like this exists in many communities, often hidden by family, fear, silence, or stigma,” they said.

They urged other victims to speak up, stressing that it is never too late to seek justice.

“If you have experienced abuse, your voice matters, and you deserve to be heard, supported, and protected,” the statement added.

The statement noted that they also expressed appreciation to the Metropolitan Police, the Crown Prosecution Service, and prosecutor William Goss for handling the case professionally.

The statement noted that the investigation adopted a victim-centred approach, including the use of video-recorded interviews conducted in specially designed suites to support sensitive evidence gathering.

It concluded that the police remain committed to improving victim-survivor experiences and strengthening the quality of evidence in such cases.

On March 26 that a Nigerian national, Chukwuemeka Ahanonu, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a 56-year-old woman he attacked on a street in Leicester, UK, after crashing his car while under the influence of cannabis.

The Leicestershire Police had stated that the 24-year-old assaulted the victim, Nila Patel, on June 24, 2025, along Infirmary Road.

Following a trial at Leicester Crown Court, he was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to life imprisonment.



