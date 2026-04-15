2027 Will Be My Last Shot At Presidency..Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has declared that the 2027 general election will mark his final attempt at becoming President of Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time, the former presidential candidate said he has made multiple attempts in the past to clinch the nation’s highest political office but has yet to succeed.

Atiku, who has contested several presidential elections over the years, reaffirmed his long-standing ambition while suggesting that the 2027 race would be his last shot at the presidency.