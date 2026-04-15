2027 Will Be My Last Shot At Presidency..Atiku Abubakar

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has declared that the 2027 general election will mark his final attempt at becoming President of Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time, the former presidential candidate said he has made multiple attempts in the past to clinch the nation’s highest political office but has yet to succeed.

Atiku, who has contested several presidential elections over the years, reaffirmed his long-standing ambition while suggesting that the 2027 race would be his last shot at the presidency.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال