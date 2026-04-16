FG Drops Terrorism Financing Charge Against ex-AGF Malami, Son ,Re-arraign Them For Illegal Arms Possession

The Federal Government yesterday withdrew the terrorism financing charge it filed against the immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, and his son, Abdulaziz.

The FG, through its team of lawyers, led by Mr. Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, applied to substitute the charge with an amended one concerning the defendants’ alleged illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

It told the court that the arms and live cartridges were found in Malami’s residence in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.





Following the development, Malami, who served as Justice Minister from November 11, 2015, to May 29, 2023, under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, and his son took fresh pleas of not guilty to the five-count amended charge.





The defence lawyer, Mr. Shuaibu Arua, SAN, who did not oppose the withdrawal and substitution of the initial charge, persuaded the court, however, to allow the defendants retain the bail initially granted them.





The application for the defendant’s bail was not challenged by prosecution counsel.





Consequently, trial Justice Joyce Abdulmalik held that the bail the court granted the defendants on February 27, as well as all the conditions already fulfilled, would subsist.





The court subsequently fixed May 26 and June 15 for trial.





Recall that the Department of State Services, DSS, arraigned Malami and his son before the court on February 3.

The former Justice Minister was initially accused of knowingly abetting terrorism financing by refusing to prosecute terrorism financiers whose case files had been brought to his office as AGF.





Both Malami and his son were jointly accused of unlawful possession of firearms, offences punishable under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and the Firearms Act, 2004.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/63/2026, Malami and Abdulaziz were accused of storing firearms in their residence at Gesse Phase II, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, without lawful authority.





The defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations and were granted bail in the sum of N200 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.



