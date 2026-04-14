Fayose Visits Olubadan Over Alleged Moves To Dethrone Monarch

Former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose visited the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, at his Ondo Street, Ibadan residence on April 14, 2026.

Fayose, who arrived with some aides, said the meeting was connected to “alleged moves to remove the Olubadan of Ibadanland.” He told reporters: “I have come to identify with the Olubadan in view of the current happenings in Oyo State.”

This visit comes after Fayose repeatedly alleged that Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde is plotting to remove the Olubadan - claims both the Oyo State Government and the Olubadan’s palace have denied. Commissioner for Information Dotun Oyelade previously called the allegation “baseless,” and the Olubadan’s media aide said there was no rift between the monarch and the governor.

The visit signals that the controversy over the Olubadan’s stool and alleged political plots in Oyo State is still unfolding.