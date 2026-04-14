Oyo Assembly Chief Whip Denies Being Part Of Plot To Impeach Gov Makinde

byCKN NEWS -
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The Chief Whip of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Gbenga Oyekola, has denied involvement in any alleged plot to impeach Governor Seyi Makinde.

Oyekola, who represents Atiba State Constituency, made the clarification on Tuesday via his verified Facebook page, insisting that he was neither invited nor part of any meeting aimed at destabilising the state government.

The lawmaker, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleged that certain individuals were attempting to sow discord within the State House of Assembly and undermine the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature.

“I, Hon. Gbenga Oyekola, hereby completely disassociate myself from any arrangement or activity that has the potential to disrupt the peace of Oyo State. I was never invited, never consulted, and was not part of any such meetings or arrangements,” he stated.



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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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