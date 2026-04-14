Oyo Assembly Chief Whip Denies Being Part Of Plot To Impeach Gov Makinde

The Chief Whip of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Gbenga Oyekola, has denied involvement in any alleged plot to impeach Governor Seyi Makinde.

Oyekola, who represents Atiba State Constituency, made the clarification on Tuesday via his verified Facebook page, insisting that he was neither invited nor part of any meeting aimed at destabilising the state government.

The lawmaker, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleged that certain individuals were attempting to sow discord within the State House of Assembly and undermine the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature.

“I, Hon. Gbenga Oyekola, hereby completely disassociate myself from any arrangement or activity that has the potential to disrupt the peace of Oyo State. I was never invited, never consulted, and was not part of any such meetings or arrangements,” he stated.







