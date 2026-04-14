IGP , NYSC DG Meet, To Strengthen Ties For Improved Corps Security

The National Youth Service Corps and the Nigerian Police Force have renewed their commitment to strengthen the existing synergy between both agencies towards enhancing the security of Corps Members nationwide.

The Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit on the Inspector General of Police, Mr Olatunji Disu, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

While congratulating Disu on his appointment, General Nafiu commended the IGP on the recent inauguration of his crack team.

The Director General added that the Police has been instrumental to the success of NYSC activities and programmes since its inception.

Nafiu appealed to the Police for maximum security of the Corps Members and NYSC officials within and outside the Orientation Camps.

He equally solicited for protection of the Corps Members and their properties, including the Corps Lodges as the nation approaches the 2027 general elections.

Speaking further, the Director General said the NYSC Act stipulates that Members of the Armed Forces and paramilitary agencies are exempted from National Service and so he would like to interface with the Management of the Police Academy to enable the NYSC issue certificates of exemption to graduates of the institution as is statutory.

In his response, the IGP said the Police would continue to secure the Scheme, adding that the addresses of all the Corps Lodges were available with the Police to take appropriate action as occasion demands.

He said the issue of exemption certificates for graduates of the Nigeria Police Academy, was a welcome development, while he assured the DG of more cooperation from the Police to the NYSC.