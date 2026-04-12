Donald Trump Orders US Navy To Block Strait Of Hormuz As Talk With Iran Breakdown

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the United States Navy to begin a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following a breakdown in talks with Iran over its nuclear programme.

In a strongly worded statement released on Sunday, Trump said negotiations had made progress on several issues but failed to resolve what he described as the “only point that really mattered” — Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy… will begin the process of blockading any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump declared, describing the move as a response to what he called “world extortion.”

The U.S. president accused Iran of creating uncertainty in the vital oil transit route by suggesting that naval mines may have been deployed in the waters, a claim he said was being used to intimidate global shipping.

Trump further disclosed that U.S. forces had been instructed to interdict vessels in international waters suspected of paying tolls to Iran for safe passage, warning that such ships would not be guaranteed protection.

“No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he said, adding that American forces would also begin clearing mines allegedly placed in the strait.

The statement also carried a stark military warning, with Trump threatening decisive retaliation against any Iranian action targeting U.S. forces or commercial vessels.

“Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be blown to hell,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but strategically critical passage linking the Persian Gulf to global markets, handles a significant portion of the world’s oil shipments.

Any disruption to traffic through the waterway is expected to have immediate implications for global energy prices and international trade.

Trump indicated that other countries would be involved in enforcing the blockade, although he did not name them.

He maintained that the U.S. would not allow Iran to benefit from what he described as an “illegal act of extortion.”

Iranian authorities have yet to issue an official response to the announcement as of the time of filing this report.

The escalation marks a significant heightening of tensions in the region, raising concerns among global powers about the risk of a broader military confrontation and its potential impact on already fragile geopolitical stability.



