93 Year Old Drug Kingpin Arrested By NDLEA

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the weekend arrested a 93-year-old man and a 69-year-old medical doctor among other suspects during a nationwide crackdown on drug cartels.

Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the operations were intelligence-led and carried out across several states.

In one operation, a nonagenarian, Pa Friday Ahukanna Chigbu, was arrested at his home in Abia State, where 7.7kg of skunk was recovered. He reportedly admitted long-term use before turning to the trade.

The agency also arrested an Ivorian, Gohouri Michael, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport with 1.49kg of cocaine. A follow-up operation led to the arrest of a 69-year-old doctor, Dr Chudi Daniel Ofomata, in Ogun State, with drugs recovered from him.

In Ogun, three suspects were arrested with 34kg of skunk, while a female suspect was caught with 56.2kg in Imo State.

NDLEA operatives in Niger State arrested a couple with 118kg of skunk in their home, while in Borno, large quantities of Rohypnol, codeine syrup and injections were intercepted, leading to another arrest.

In Lagos, operatives intercepted 15kg of “Loud” cannabis in a commercial bus and seized 26,800 bottles of codeine syrup in another operation, arresting multiple suspects.

A raid in Abuja led to the arrest of eight suspects and seizure of over 11kg of skunk.

In Edo State, two trucks carrying a combined 7,245kg of skunk were intercepted, with five suspects arrested.

NDLEA said its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) advocacy campaign also continued nationwide, targeting schools and communitie

Chairman of the agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended officers across commands for the arrests and seizures.