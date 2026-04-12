Many Feared Dead As Airforce Jet Bombs Yobe Market





No fewer than 56 people, mostly traders, are feared dead, while 14 others have been hospitalized following an airstrike on a weekly market at Jilli market located between Gubio and Geidam Local Government Areas of Borno and Yobe states, on Saturday, April 11.

The airstrike was suspected to have been carried out during a military operation targeting suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The weekly market usually attracts traders and buyers from surrounding communities, including Gubio, Chiweram, and Benisheikh in Borno State, as well as Gurokayeya and Geidam in Yobe State.





Multiple sources said the fighter jet that carried out the operation was tracking a group of suspected insurgents believed to have visited the market to collect levies from traders and obtain supplies. However, the strike reportedly missed its intended target and hit the unsuspecting traders.

An eyewitness said at least 56 people have been confirmed dead, while 14 others are receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital in Geidam, Yobe State.

“The incident happened around 2:46 p.m. while business activities were ongoing. Four fighter jets carried out the attack, though the fourth jet was not clearly visible. We only heard the sound of explosions.

I counted 56 corpses myself and helped rescue two injured people, taking them to the hospital. I believe the number of casualties may be higher, as more bodies are still being recovered,” the source said