Nigerian Army , Buratai Justify Yobe Market Bombing

The Nigerian Army and former Chief of Army Staff Gen Tukur Buratai rtd have justified the mass bombing of a market in Yobe which left over 50 people dead

The Army in a statement issued on Saturday also claimed the market is being used by Boko Haram as a hub , a claim also supported by Buratai

These were the two statements issued by them

THAT AIRSTRIKE AT JILLI MARKET: A NECESSARY BLOW AGAINST A TERRORIST HUB..TUKUR BURATAI

I have followed with serious concern reports of the airstrike at Jilli Market along the Borno–Yobe border, where over fifty persons lost their lives, and many others were injured. Any loss of innocent life is deeply unfortunate and painful. However, I must state clearly that I commend the Nigerian Air Force and the intelligence community for the courage and professionalism displayed in this operation.

The strike was a targeted military action based on credible intelligence that Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists were using the weekly market at Jilli to collect illegal levies, procure supplies, and plan further attacks. The public should understand the history ofJilli Market. It has long been a notorious terrorist logistics hub.

The Nigerian Army repeatedly raided and shut it down. In 2018, during Operation LAST HOLD, our troops occupied the area and engaged in multiple clashes with insurgents. Despite several closures, the terrorists continued to operate the market with the cooperation of some individuals who patronised and supplied them. It is deeply regrettable that innocent lives may have been caught in the strike, but the sole responsibility rests with the terrorists who deliberately embed themselves within civilian spaces as human shields.

No military wishes to harm civilians, but when a market is dominated by terrorist logistics and warnings have been ignored for years, the military has a duty to act. I appeal to the people of Geidam, Gubio, Damasak, and Ngamdu to cooperate with the military. Stop patronising or supplying goods to any market where terrorists establish or frequent. Communities that continue to trade with insurgents will inevitably find themselves in harm’s way.

The armed forces deserve our support. They acted on solid intelligence and struck a legitimate target. While we mourn innocent lives lost, we must not weaken our resolve against an enemy that shows no mercy. Victory is certain with continued military action and civilian cooperation. May the souls of the departed innocent rest in peace, and may the injured recover swiftly.

Ambassador Lt Gen Tukur Buratai Rtd CFR

Former Chief of Army Staff, Nigeria

Sunday, 12th April 2026





OPERATION HADIN KAI: AIR COMPONENT NEUTRALISES TERRORIST LOGISTICS HUB AND ENCLAVE IN PRECISION AIR STRIKE AT JILLI, GUBIO LGA OF BORNO STATE*

The Air Component of Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in a carefully planned and intelligence-driven operation, has successfully conducted a precision air strike on a known terrorist enclave and logistics hub located near the abandoned village of Jilli in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State. The successful strike, executed on 11 April 2026, followed sustained intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions over the Bindul–Jilli axis, an area long identified as a major terrorist movement corridor and convergence point for Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists and their collaborators.





It will be recalled that in January 2026, troops moving from Gubio towards Damasak came under a major Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack along the road at Bindul, resulting in the tragic loss of eight soldiers, while several others were wounded in action. More recently, on 9 April, coordinated attacks were recorded in Ngamdu and Benisheik, supported by the same terrorist logistics network. Consequently, the Theatre intensified overhead surveillance and intelligence gathering across the area in response to persistent reports of terrorist movement and logistics activity.





On 11 April 2026, multiple reports were received of ISWAP Gun Trucks(GT) and Motorcycles (MC) moving along the axis. Consequently, ISR coverage over the area was immediately intensified. During the surveillance mission, a contingent of motorcycles was observed moving in the direction of Jilli, followed shortly by the movement of several additional vehicles, all converging on the same location. These suspicious movements were subsequently corroborated by credible human intelligence sources, confirming that the converging elements were terrorists, their collaborators, and logistics handlers. In line with established operational procedures, a rigorous and professional targeting process was undertaken. Target fidelity was confirmed through multiple credible Human Intelligence sources, supported by persistent aerial surveillance. Upon final validation, the Air Component executed a series of precision strikes on the objective, while Surveillance platforms maintained continuous overwatch for real-time battle damage assessment.





Post-strike assessment confirmed that the target area was struck with high accuracy, resulting in the destruction of the identified terrorist logistics enclave. Scores of terrorists were neutralised in the strike, with their vehicles and technicals destroyed, while surviving elements were observed fleeing in multiple directions. Intelligence further indicates that the neutralised elements were in the final stages of receiving logistics from couriers, for coordinated attacks on troop locations within the Gubio axis. This decisive action has therefore significantly disrupted imminent terrorist plans and degraded their operational capability within the Theatre.





Instructively, on 12 April 2026, a terrorist logistics courier identified as “Turja Bulu”, was arrested at Ngamdu Town, and upon preliminary investigation confessed that he took part in the attack at 29 Bde location on 9 April 2026 at Benisheik and had been dispatched by ISWAP from Jilli where most of his fellow terrorists were hibernating to provide food items for another group of terrorists currently hibernating around the Magumeri-Gubio General Area.





This successful strike is yet another demonstration of the resolve and operational capability of OPHK to sustain relentless pressure on terrorist elements, disrupt their logistics networks, and deny them freedom of movement within the Theatre.





The Theatre Command also wishes to reiterate that the use of motorcycles remains strictly prohibited across the North East operational theatre, particularly in Borno and Yobe States, due to their established and continued use by terrorist elements for movement, logistics, and attack operations. Any such movements in restricted areas are therefore treated with the utmost seriousness in line with existing operational directives.





The Joint Task Force (North East) OPHK assures the good people of the North East and indeed all law-abiding Nigerians, that ongoing operations will continue with renewed intensity until all terrorist enclaves are dismantled and lasting peace is restored to the region.

SANI UBA

Lieutenant Colonel

Media Information Officer

Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East)

Operation HADIN KAI

12 April 2026