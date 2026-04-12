Peter Obi Has Raised Monsters, Obidients Will Be His Downfall

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has criticised supporters of Peter Obi, describing them as “monsters” and warning that they could undermine his political ambitions ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a series of posts on X on Sunday, Dabiri-Erewa said the former Labour Party presidential candidate bears responsibility for the conduct of his supporters, popularly known as Obidients.

“@PeterObi has actually raised monsters. By God’s grace @officialABAT will win the 2027 elections. When it’s the turn of the south east and who knows, if the lot falls on him, I hope he knows that these obingos/ Obi-dients will ironically be his downfall. He needs to call them to order,” she wrote.

The NiDCOM chairman doubled down on her position in subsequent posts, insisting that the behaviour of Obi’s supporters could ultimately harm his political prospects if not addressed.

“They will eventually be Peter Obi’s downfall if he does not call them to order,” she added in response to another user’s comment.

Dabiri-Erewa also defended her decision to engage critics online, rejecting the notion that her role as a public official should prevent her from responding to attacks.

“This is my personal account. You can hack it again if you so wish. So because I’m a public official, I should keep quiet to Rada Rada rede rede of @PeterObi’s toxic obidients??” she wrote.

Her remarks followed the reactions of Obi’s supporters to her earlier post about her meeting with Nigerians in Silicon Valley, California.

“While in Silicon Valley, California, I met with incredible Nigerian professionals with a passion to contributing to Nigeria’s growth . I could not leave Silicon Valley without a ride in a driverless car .Special thanks to Kunle Adeyemo for the ride and the tour,” she tweeted.