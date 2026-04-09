DHQ Confirms Borno Attack , Silent On General’s Reported Death

The Defence Headquarters has confirmed that terrorists and a few gallant soldier were k!lled when insurgents launched a coordinated attack on the 29 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh, Borno State.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

While neither confirming nor debunking reports of his death, the statement said the troops, led by the Commander 29 Brigade, Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, responded to the attack with “exceptional courage, professionalism, and superior firepower.”

According to Onoja, the attack occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on April 9, 2026, when insurgents attempted to breach the defensive perimeter of the military installation.

“In continuation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts, troops of the 29 Task Force Brigade in Operation HADIN KAI came under a coordinated terrorist attack on their location at the Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh, Borno State,” the statement read.

“However, the troops, led by the Commander 29 Brigade, Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, responded with exceptional courage, professionalism, and superior firepower.

“In a well-coordinated counteraction, the insurgents were decisively engaged and forced to retreat in disarray, abandoning their mission.

“The attack is a clear indication of the desperation of terrorist elements who, having suffered significant losses in recent operations, continue to resort to futile and ill-fated offensives against well-defended military positions.

“Regrettably, the encounter resulted in the loss of a few brave and gallant soldiers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

The Chief of Defence Staff honours their heroism, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the defence of the nation.”

DHQ PRESS RELEASE

TROOPS OF OPERATION HADIN KAI SUCCESSFULLY REPEL TERRORIST ATTACK IN BENISHEIKH

​In continuation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s (AFN) counter terrorism efforts, troops of the 29 Task Force Brigade in Operation HADIN KAI came under a coordinated terrorist attack on their location at the Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh, Borno State. The attack occurred at approximately 0030hrs (12:30am) on Thursday, 9 April 2026, as insurgents attempted to breach the defensive perimeter of the military installation. However, the troops, led by the Commander 29 Brigade, Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, responded with exceptional courage, professionalism, and superior firepower. In a well-coordinated counteraction, the insurgents were decisively engaged and forced to retreat in disarray, abandoning their mission and leaving behind traces of their failed assault.





This attack is a clear indication of the desperation of terrorist elements who, having suffered significant losses in recent operations, continue to resort to futile and ill-fated offensives against well-defended military positions. The swift and decisive response by troops underscores the high level of combat readiness, resilience, and operational effectiveness of Operation HADIN KAI in safeguarding critical locations and maintaining pressure on terrorist groups across the North-East theatre. Regrettably, the encounter resulted in the loss of a few brave and gallant soldiers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, honours their heroism, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the defence of the nation. Their courage will forever remain a source of pride and inspiration to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the entire nation. The High Command extends its deepest condolences to their families and loved ones.





In line with established military tradition and respect for the fallen, the general public and media are kindly requested to allow the Armed Forces to formally notify the next of kin before the release of further details. The public is also urged to disregard misinformation, sensational reports, and unverified content circulating across social media platforms, as these undermine ongoing operations and national security efforts.





​The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in collaboration with other security agencies and stakeholders, remain resolute and undeterred in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency. Additional clearance and exploitation operations are ongoing in the general area to track and neutralize fleeing insurgents, as well as to deny them any opportunity to regroup. The Chief of Defence Staff, commends the bravery, discipline, and steadfastness of the troops, whose sacrifices continue to ensure the safety, stability, and sovereignty of Nigeria. Their dedication in one of the most challenging operational environments reaffirms the Armed Forces’ commitment to restoring lasting peace in the North-East and across the country. The general public is encouraged to continue supporting the Armed Forces through timely and credible information that can aid ongoing operations. Citizens are urged to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding as security forces sustain momentum in ongoing operations.





Further updates will be provided as necessary.

Signed

MICHAEL ONOJA

Major General

Director, Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters

Abuja

9 April 2026



