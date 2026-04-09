Nigeria’s Radar System Outdated..NAMA MD

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) says Nigeria airspace is at the risk of losing its surveillance services due to the obsolete state of the total radar coverage of Nigeria (TRACON) system.

Farouk Ahmed Umar, managing director of NAMA, raised the concern while briefing Mahmoud Adam Kambari, permanent secretary of the ministry of aviation and aerospace development, during a familiarisation visit to the agency in Abuja.

Umar said the challenge stems from the ageing TRACON equipment and the difficulty in sourcing spare parts, noting that the technology has become outdated.