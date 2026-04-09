Nigeria’s Radar System Outdated..NAMA MD

byCKN NEWS -
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The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) says Nigeria airspace is at the risk of losing its surveillance services due to the obsolete state of the total radar coverage of Nigeria (TRACON) system.

Farouk Ahmed Umar, managing director of NAMA, raised the concern while briefing Mahmoud Adam Kambari, permanent secretary of the ministry of aviation and aerospace development, during a familiarisation visit to the agency in Abuja.

Umar said the challenge stems from the ageing TRACON equipment and the difficulty in sourcing spare parts, noting that the technology has become outdated.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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