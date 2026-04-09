Tony Akiotu Defeats Raymond Dokpesi Jnr , Elected BON Chairman

Former GMD of DAAR Communications Chief Tony Akiotu has been elected the new Chairman of Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria ( BON )

He defeated Chief Raymond Dokpesi jnr , Chairman DAAR Communications by 62 to 9 votes at the biennial election held in Abuja on Wednesday

HIS ACCEPTANCE SPEECH

PROTOCOLS

Most distinguished friends of BON, respected colleagues, ladies and gentlemen.

We are all part of today’s epochal election and yet another milestone in the annals of our great Organisation. Permit me, most respectfully, to state that this acceptance speech will be incomplete without some historical reflection.

First on the legendary list is Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who pioneered television broadcasting in Africa in 1957 with the establishment of Western Nigeria Television (WNTV). I also acknowledge the founding fathers of the various umbrella bodies which metamorphosed from the: State-Owned Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (SOBON), to the Chief Executives of Federal and State-Owned Radio Organisations (CEFASERO), to the Television Organisations of Nigeria (TON) and eventually BON, which was first formed during FESTAC ’77.

Much later, in 1987, the profound keynote address by Prince Tony Momoh, then Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, reinvigorated BON into the vibrant Association we know today.

I salute all past Executives, veterans, broadcast proprietors, the great workers and indeed every broadcast professional those who have paid, and continue to pay, their dues in building and nurturing a broadcast industry that remains a source of pride to our dear nation and respected across the global community.

I must also pay glowing and eternal tribute to the late High Chief (Engr.) Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, PhD, DSc, OFR, FNSE, who pioneered independent broadcasting in Nigeria in 1993/94. He midwifed private investment and revolutionised both radio and television broadcasting, breaking barriers and opening new frontiers that contributed significantly to our socio-economic development in: Entertainment, Nollywood, Music, Sports, Content production, and the broader Creative Economy.

Personally and professionally, my indebtedness to High Chief Dokpesi remains eternal.

For his son, Chief Raymond Dokpesi Jnr., Chairman of Daar Communications Plc and indeed my respected co-contestant in this election I believe his father would be proud. Proud that his legacy continues through those who share his passion and commitment to broadcasting. In many ways, we represent two sides of the same coin united by a common heritage and commitment to the growth of our industry. Whichever way this election went, the continuation of that great work was assured.

Distinguished colleagues,

I stand before you today with a heart full of gratitude, humility, and deep responsibility.

I sincerely thank you all for the confidence you have reposed in me by electing me as Chairman of our great Organisation. This mandate is not one I take lightly. It is a collective trust, one that I accept with utmost respect for every member of BON.

To those who supported me, I am profoundly grateful. To those who may have had other preferences, I thank you equally for your commitment to the democratic process that strengthens our Organisation. Today, we are not divided by choice; we are indeed united by purpose.

I also wish to acknowledge and appreciate the leadership of our outgoing Executive Committee for their service, dedication, and the foundation they have laid. We will build on that foundation with continuity, cooperation, and renewed energy.

My Dear colleagues,

This moment is not about one individual it is about all of us. It is about the future of broadcasting in Nigeria, the sustainability of our institutions, the welfare of our professionals, and the relevance of our industry in a rapidly changing world.

I assure you that under my leadership, BON will remain open, inclusive, and responsive. Every member large or small, public or private will have a voice. We shall work together, consult widely, and move forward collectively.

The priorities we have outlined: strengthening sustainability, supporting digital transition, enhancing skills, encouraging collaboration, and positioning BON as a thought leader will be pursued with focus, pragmatism, and measurable results.

I will count on your support, your ideas, and your partnership as we take these steps together. BON belongs to all of us, and together, we will lift it higher.

Let us move forward in unity, with mutual respect, shared responsibility, and a renewed commitment to excellence.

I equally wish to express my profound appreciation to the founder - Chief Mike Itemuagbor, Board of Directors, Management and Staff of M4S Communication Ltd for the tremendous support accorded me in this my pursuit for the exalted office of the chairman of BON.

Worthy of note is the selfless sacrifice of my campaign team who toiled day and night to ensure this victory that we are all witnessing and celebrating now. Like I always stated, by the grace of the Almighty God I shall deliver on all my promises and our collective plans for the betterment of not only BON, the broadcast Industry, the Nigeria Media Sector and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at large.

Once again, I thank you all for this honour and privilege.

I dedicate this victory to all of us gathered here, the entire membership of BON, and most importantly, to the Nigerian media.

May God guide us, strengthen our efforts, and bless the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, our industry, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

SHC Tony Akiotu

Chairman-Elect

Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) 2026

April 8, 2026