Crisis Hit Oyo Assembly Over Plots To Unseat Speaker

Tension is rising within the Oyo State House of Assembly following allegations of a plot to impeach the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, prompting calls for urgent intervention by Governor Seyi Makinde to avert a potential political crisis.

The situation reportedly stems from a closed-door meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus, which sources described as heated and deeply divisive, with lawmakers sharply split over the alleged impeachment move and its implications for the stability of the legislature.

What was expected to be a routine political meeting ahead of legislative activities instead exposed widening cracks within the ruling party, fuelling concerns over cohesion in the Assembly.

Sources indicated that the controversy centres on claims that influential figures within the governor’s political camp may be backing efforts to remove the Speaker or pressure him to resign.

However, the allegations remain unconfirmed, with no official statement issued by the government or party leadership.



