Outrage Greets FCCPC's Airtime Borrowing Ban, As Agency's Directive Puts Squeeze On Poor Nigerians





Nigerians from all walks of life have condemned the action of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) directing Nigeria's telecoms to suspend the popular borrow airtime bouquet from its platform

The *303# service offered by all the telcos, based on a short code approved by the NCC has not worked for some days now.

The service allows telco customers to borrow airtime and/or data and pay later

Most consumers spoken to by CKN News condemned the action of the regulatory body which to them didn't take into consideration the economic hardship being faced by average Nigerians

Consumers have taken to social media platforms like twitter , Facebook Instagram , tiktok and other platforms to condemn what they called FCCPC insensitivity to their plights

Many of them directed their anger towards the major telcos, especially MTN and Airtel without the inclination that the directive was from a government regulatory agency that ought to protect their interest instead of adding their burdens .

They told our correspondent that FCCPC, which ordinarily should protect them is the one behind what has caused so much pain to those they should be protecting

A circular obtained by CKNNews shows that the FCCPC under the leadership of Mr Tunji Bello, instructed the telcos to shut off the service.

The regulatory agency's letter titled Re:Failure of Compliance with the Digital, Electronic, Online or Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations (DEON Lending Regulations 2025 and Ensuing Enforcement' referenced an earlier directive issued by the FCCPC to telcos on Thursday, November 13, 2025 to deal only with FCCPC approved Airtime Credit Services (ACS) providers.

Consumers were not consulted, or considered; and the telcos were given no choice.

Ordinary many Nigerians believeCommissionC has taken over the functions of the Communications Commission (NCC) which ordinarily should regulate the telcos.

They are of the opinion that the FCCPC under Tunji Bello is throwing its weight around, playing games with regulation it should have no business with; and forcing telcos to do their bidding.

The flimsy excuses given by the organisation doesn't seem to assuage their anger and they call on the agency to reverse the directive immediately

Most of them asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call Mr Tunji Bello to order immediately

Meanwhile a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted an interim injunction restraining the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) from enforcing key provisions of its Digital, Electronic, Online and Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025, pending the determination of a substantive suit before the court.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa granted the order following an ex-parte application filed by the Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPA Nigeria), which is challenging the legality and applicability of the regulations.

The association had approached the court on April 14, 2026, seeking urgent judicial intervention to halt the implementation of what it described as ultra vires provisions of the regulatory framework, also referred to as the “DEON Consumer Lending Regulations.”

In the ruling, the court held that the applicant had demonstrated sufficient urgency and legal grounds to warrant temporary protection pending the hearing of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

WASPA Nigeria, represented by senior advocate Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, argued that several provisions of the regulations impose obligations on its members operating in the telecommunications and digital services ecosystem.

The group further contended that the FCCPC lacked statutory authority to regulate technical and operational aspects of telecommunications services, which it said fall under the mandate of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

In its motion, WASPA urged the court to restrain the FCCPC from enforcing specific provisions of the regulations, including paragraphs 3, 7, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 24, 27, 29 and 32, as well as from imposing sanctions, penalties, or compliance directives on its members.

The court, after reviewing the supporting affidavit deposed to by Ayo Stuffman, granted interim reliefs preserving the status quo.

Specifically, Justice Lewis-Allagoa restrained the FCCPC from implementing or giving effect to the contested provisions of the regulations, taking enforcement steps against WASPA members, or issuing further directives under the disputed framework.

The judge also barred the commission from imposing sanctions or penalties on affected entities pending the determination of the substantive application.

The matter was adjourned to April 27, 2026, for hearing of the motion on notice.

The ruling represents a temporary setback for the FCCPC, which recently introduced the regulations as part of efforts to strengthen oversight of Nigeria’s fast-growing digital lending and fintech ecosystem.

The *303# telco service is a life-saver for many. As there have been no complaints against the service, consumers are at a loss to understand why the FCCPC instructed that the service be discontinued.

The current situation demands a thorough dissecting and review of the operational methods of the FCCPC with a view to making it more responsive to the demands of consumers as Nigerians vehemently demand restoration of telcos airtime borrowing service.