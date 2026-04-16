Alleged N33.8b Fraud: Ex Minister Mamman Fails to File Final Written Address

byCKN NEWS -
0



Proceedings were stalled in the trial of the former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman on Thursday, April 16, 2026 as he could not file his final written address before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

Mamman is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on a 12-count charge, bordering on money laundering to the tune of N33,804,830,503.73 (Thirty-three Billion, Eight Hundred and Four Million, Eight Hundred and Thirty Thousand, Five Hundred and Three Naira, Seventy-three Kobo).

At Thursday’s proceeding which was for adoption of final written addresses, Mamman through his counsel Femi Atteh, SAN, acknowledged the receipt of the final written address of the prosecution but drew the court’s attention to his motion filed on April 1, 2026 seeking for extension of time to enable him file his own final written address. With no objection from the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, the court obliged him.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter till April 23, 2026 for adoption of final written addresses.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال