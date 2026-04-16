Alleged N33.8b Fraud: Ex Minister Mamman Fails to File Final Written Address

Proceedings were stalled in the trial of the former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman on Thursday, April 16, 2026 as he could not file his final written address before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

Mamman is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on a 12-count charge, bordering on money laundering to the tune of N33,804,830,503.73 (Thirty-three Billion, Eight Hundred and Four Million, Eight Hundred and Thirty Thousand, Five Hundred and Three Naira, Seventy-three Kobo).

At Thursday’s proceeding which was for adoption of final written addresses, Mamman through his counsel Femi Atteh, SAN, acknowledged the receipt of the final written address of the prosecution but drew the court’s attention to his motion filed on April 1, 2026 seeking for extension of time to enable him file his own final written address. With no objection from the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, the court obliged him.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter till April 23, 2026 for adoption of final written addresses.