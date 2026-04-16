744 Repentant Terrorists Complete Rehabilitation

No fewer than 744 former terrorists and victims of violent extremism on Thursday graduated from the Federal Government’s De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration Camp under Operation Safe Corridor.

A breakdown of the 744 clients shows that two are from Abia State, 10 from Adamawa State, one from Akwa Ibom State, two from Anambra State, 12 from Bauchi State, 597 from Borno State, three from Ebonyi State, one from Enugu State, 15 from Kano State, three from Katsina State, one from Kebbi State, five from Kogi State, four from Nasarawa State, two from Niger State, two from Plateau State, two from Sokoto State, and 58 from Yobe State.

In addition, there are foreign nationals, comprising one from Burkina Faso, one from Cameroon, two from Chad, and four from the Niger Republic.

Speaking at the event in Gombe, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, stated that the initiative is “not a reward” for violence but a strategic tool to curb extremism.

Represented by the Director, Special Operations Forces at Defence Headquarters, Rear Admiral Kabiru Tanimu, he said the programme was designed to address the human dimensions of insurgency and promote lasting peace.

“This moment is not just a ceremony; it is a statement of progress, a demonstration of national resolve and a testimony to the power of strategic thinking in addressing human dimensions of conflict,” he said.

Oluyede stressed that while military force remains necessary, long-term stability depends on rehabilitation and reintegration.

“Operation Safe Corridor represents Nigeria’s firm belief that while kinetic operations are necessary to neutralise threats, lasting peace can only be achieved when we address the underlying drivers of de-radicalisation, disengagement and reintegration,” he said.

He added, “This is not a reward but a deliberate strategy to reduce violence, weaken extremist recruitment and promote long-term stability.”

Addressing the graduates, the CDS urged them to embrace a new path, warning against a return to violence.

“Nigeria is giving you a second chance; do not waste it. You are returning not just to your communities but to a responsibility to live peacefully, to contribute meaningfully and to reject all forms of violence and extremism,” he said.

Oluyede also clarified that the initiative should not be mistaken for amnesty. “Operation Safe Corridor is not an amnesty programme, and it is not a sign of weakness. It complements military operations by addressing the human threats of conflict, reducing recidivism and weakening the ideological foundations of violent extremism,” he noted.

He called on state governments and communities to support the reintegration process, saying, “Reception, monitoring and community acceptance remain critical to sustaining the gains achieved today. This must be a collective effort.”

Earlier, the Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Brig. Gen. Yusuf Ali said the programme was established as a deliberate strategic response to insurgency, combining security efforts with rehabilitation.

“While military operations continue to degrade and neutralise threats, it became evident that lasting peace requires a structured pathway for disengagement, rehabilitation and reintegration of those willing to renounce violence,” Ali said.

He explained that the beneficiaries underwent extensive training, including “psychosocial support, vocational training, religious reorientation, educational reform, civic education and behavioural transformation.”

“This process is not merely about disengagement; it is about rebuilding identity, restoring values and preparing individuals to return to society as responsible citizens,” he added.

Ali noted that many of the participants were victims of coercion and manipulation. “Some were abducted, others were forced, and many were drawn into the conflict due to circumstances beyond their control. But today marks a turning point,” he said.

“From this moment, they have the opportunity to reclaim their identity, rebuild their lives and pursue a future defined not by conflict but by purpose, responsibility and national development,” he added.

The coordinator emphasised that reintegration remains a shared responsibility.

“State governments, community leaders, families and institutions all have critical roles to play in ensuring that these individuals are accepted, monitored and supported,” he said.

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Yahaya, represented by his SSA on Security Matters and Intergovernmental affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Musa, charged the graduating clients to embrace the opportunity as a new beginning.

He said the programme reflects the federal government under the Leadership of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to peace building and the De-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration of repentant persons into society.

“You’ve been given a second chance, do not take it for granted. Go forward and become responsible, law-abiding, and productive citizens who will contribute positively to your community and the nation at large. Do not betray the trust that Nigeria has placed in you.”





The graduation of 744 clients under Operation Safe Corridor underscores Nigeria’s sustained shift towards combining military efforts with non-kinetic strategies in addressing insurgency, particularly in the North-East.

Established as a structured response to the Boko Haram conflict, the programme reflects growing recognition by security authorities that durable peace cannot be achieved solely through force, but also through de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals willing to renounce violence.

Over the years, Operation Safe Corridor has evolved into a multi-agency initiative supported by both local institutions and international partners, focusing on psychosocial support, vocational training, and ideological reorientation.





Punch

The latest graduation highlights the scale and continuity of the effort, as well as the Federal Government’s commitment to reducing recidivism, weakening extremist recruitment, and promoting community-based reintegration as part of a broader national stabilisation strategy.