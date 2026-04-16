Kidnappers Release Second Video of Abducted UNIJOS Student

Kidnappers holding John Arum, a student of the University of Jos, have released a second disturbing video, intensifying fears over his safety.

In the footage, the victim is seen kneeling while an armed man points a rifle at him, as he reveals that they are currently in Zamfara State. The kidnappers also issued a direct death threat, warning that failure to meet their demands could lead to his execution.

Arum was reportedly abducted alongside six others along the Jos–Kaduna highway, a route frequently linked to kidnapping incidents.

Sources indicate that the ransom demand, initially set at ₦30 million, has now been reduced to ₦4 million, though there has been no official response from authorities or confirmation of ongoing rescue efforts.

The development has sparked renewed concerns over insecurity and kidnapping across Nigerian highways, especially in the North-West and North-Central regions.