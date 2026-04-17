AFN Welcomes Favour Ofili Back After WAF Rejected Her Bid To Switch Nationality

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has officially welcomed Nigerian sprint star Favour Ofili back into its fold, marking a renewed phase in the relationship between the athlete and the federation.

AFN President Tonobok Okowa expressed satisfaction with Ofili’s return, emphasizing the importance of unity and collective backing for one of Nigeria’s brightest track prospects.

He noted that the priority is to create the right environment for the 100m and 200m specialist to thrive, adding that she needs “love, support, encouragement, and more love” from all stakeholders.

This development comes at a critical time for Nigerian athletics, as the federation aims to rebuild trust and strengthen relationships with athletes ahead of major international competitions.

Ofili’s return follows a recent decision by World Athletics to reject her application to switch allegiance to Türkiye.

The ruling was part of a broader review of multiple applications submitted by the Turkish federation, linked to a government-backed recruitment drive ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.





World Athletics stated that approving such transfers could undermine the integrity of national competitions, discourage the development of homegrown talent, and potentially displace local athletes with recruited competitors. Despite taking into account Ofili’s personal circumstances, including her participation at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the request was ultimately denied.

As a result, Ofili remains eligible to represent Nigeria in international competitions but cannot compete for Türkiye.

The AFN is optimistic that renewed support from officials, fans, and the athletics community will help Ofili maximize her potential and strengthen Nigeria’s sprinting prospects on the global stage.



