Army Denies Claims Of Recruiting Deradicalised Terrorists Into Military

The Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Brigadier-General Yusuf Ali,says over 700 repentant terrorists are set to be reintegrated into their communities after they were deradicalised and rehabilitated.

He disclosed this during a media tour of facilities at the Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration Centre in Gombe, North-East Nigeria.

Brigadier-General Ali stated that many Nigerians lack adequate understanding of the Federal Government’s structured counter-terrorism programme under Operation Safe Corridor.

He explained that the program is aimed at rebuilding peace in communities affected by terrorism across the country.

According to the report, some of the clients at the camp explained their involvement in the offences that led to their admission into Operation Safe Corridor.

The media tour of the facility is in preparation for the graduation ceremony of over 700 clients who have been deradicalised, rehabilitated, and are set to be reintegrated into their communities

This comes as the Nigerian military denied claims that deradicalised clients of Operation Safe Corridor are being recruited into military institutions.