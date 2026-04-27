APC Blasts Gov Makinde Over " Operation Wetie " Comments

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has launched a scathing attack on the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, describing him as “unworthy” of his office following his weekend comments at an opposition party summit in Ibadan.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday accused the Governor of inciting Nigerians to violence by invoking the “bloody history” of the 1960s “Operation Wetie” political crisis that engulfed the defunct Western Region of the country.

Characterizing Makinde’s rhetoric as reckless, Morka noted that as the Chief Security Officer of Oyo State, he should be de-escalating tension rather than conjuring dark historical episodes of lawlessness.

“Makinde’s violent rhetoric cannot be dismissed as mere opposition posturing. His statement risks fueling anarchy, murderous rage, and widespread lawlessness capable of undermining national stability,” Morka stated.

The party further called on security and intelligence agencies to take the Governor’s utterances seriously, reminding him that while he enjoys constitutional immunity from prosecution, he is not immune from accountability regarding national security.

Responding to allegations from the opposition summit that Nigeria is descending into a one-party state, Morka dismissed the claims as a “false narrative” designed to mask the internal failures of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its allies.

The APC spokesperson argued that the opposition is currently suffering from “self-inflicted injuries” caused by poor leadership and “dissonant presidential ambitions.”

He specifically pointed to the internal crises within the PDP and Labour Party as evidence of their incompetence.

“The opposition parties are victims of self-inflicted injuries arising from anti-democratic practices, miserably poor leadership, internal contradictions, and the desperate and dissonant presidential ambitions of their leaders,” the statement read.

Addressing the calls for a stronger democratic balance, the APC took a firm stance, stating it would not help its rivals organize themselves. Morka noted that the ruling party remains focused on mobilizing for the 2027 general elections and will not yield to “blackmail.”

“Our great Party rejects the veiled expectation of opposition leaders that the APC would help them manage their internal affairs. We bear no such duty and will not provide any such leadership consulting services to them.”

Morka then reaffirmed the party’s confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” asserting that Nigerians are discerning enough to reject “gangster antics” and recognize the APC’s commitment to the rule of law and national prosperity.