Why We Cancelled Peter Obi’s Event..OAU Management

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has explained that it withheld approval for a lecture by Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi because organisers gave it barely a day’s notice — leaving the institution unable to put the necessary security and logistics in place.

The clarification, issued Sunday by the university’s Public Relations Officer Abiodun Olarewaju, came after Obi raised alarm over what he described as a worrying pattern of cancelled university engagements across the country.

Obi had disclosed via X on Saturday that he was scheduled to deliver a keynote lecture at the institution by 9 am before heading to Ibadan for an opposition parties’ summit, only to be told the event had been called off.

The former Anambra State governor said the cancellation was far from isolated, noting that similar incidents had occurred more than ten times.

“This is no longer incidental; it points to a troubling pattern that should concern all well-meaning Nigerians,” he said.

OAU’s management, however, offered a different account. According to the institution, organisers failed to furnish it with adequate details about the event and its invited guest until Friday — a single day before the programme was to hold.

The university said the late submission made it impossible to complete the arrangements that hosting a figure of Obi’s profile demands, including coordination with the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

“It is important to note that events involving high-profile personalities of such standing require adequate prior notification to the university authorities because it will enable the institution to make necessary logistical and security arrangements, including proper liaison with relevant security agencies such as the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS), in order to ensure the safety of the guests, members of the university community and the general public,” the statement said.

Against that backdrop, the university said it had no choice but to decline the request. “Consequently, given the short notice and the attendant inability to complete these critical arrangements, the university authorities could not approve the use of Oduduwa Hall for the event as requested by the organisers,” management added.

The institution was emphatic that its decision was rooted in protocol and the safety of all parties involved, and should not be read as any slight against Obi’s person or standing.



