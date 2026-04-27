Late DCP Okoro To Rest In Imo

The Abia State Police Command has bid a final farewell to one of its distinguished officers, Late Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chris Emeka Okoro, who was laid to rest on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in his hometown of Arondizuogu, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

The solemn burial ceremony attracted a large turnout of senior police officers, family members, friends, and well-wishers, all gathered to honour the life and legacy of the late DCP, who until his death served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Abia State Command.

Delivering the funeral oration on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, the Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa, described the late officer as a seasoned and accomplished professional whose career was marked by discipline, courage, and leadership excellence.

He noted that DCP Okoro’s years of meritorious service earned him the admiration of colleagues and members of the public, adding that he rose through the ranks with remarkable diligence and professionalism.

Born on December 25, 1970, the late DCP Okoro was a graduate of Political Science from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and joined the Nigeria Police Force on July 1, 1992. Throughout his career, he held several key operational positions, including Squadron Commander of No. 15 Police Mobile Force, Ilorin; No. 28 PMF Umuahia; and No. 48 PMF Ahoada. He also served as Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Enugu State, before his final posting as DCP Operations in Abia State.

Prayers were offered for the peaceful repose of his soul, with clerics and attendees also praying for strength and comfort for his family in this moment of grief.

The Abia State Police Command noted that the legacy of Late DCP Chris Emeka Okoro will remain indelible in the hearts of officers and men of the Command, as well as all who came in contact with him.