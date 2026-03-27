X-RAYING SHEHU MOHAMMED’s TRANSFORMATIVE STRIDES IN ENSURING SAFE HIGHWAYS DURING FESTIVE SEASONS By Osondu Ohaeri

The roar of engines, the surge of travellers, and the urgency of re-union have always defined Nigeria’s festive season. However, beneath the excitement lies a recurring threat: a spike in road traffic crashes that has, for years, cast a shadow over national celebrations.

At these critical moments, when driving on the nation’s highways becomes a challenging experience, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), as the nation’s lead agency on road safety management and traffic administration, has always remained committed to its statutory mandate not merely as a regulator, but as a vigilant guardian of lives and highways.

Under the astute leadership of Corps Marshal Mohammed Shehu, the FRSC has transformed festive road safety management into a highly coordinated, and intelligence-driven operation. What was once been a reactive system has evolved into a proactive, data-backed framework that anticipates risks, deploys resources strategically, and delivers measurable outcomes.

It is known fact that festive periods in Nigeria, particularly the Yuletide, Easter, Eid celebrations, and the high-traffic “ember months have historically been associated with increased human and vehicular movement, congestion, and a surge in crashes. Recognising this pattern, the FRSC has institutionalised comprehensive seasonal interventions designed to mitigate these risks and ensure safer journeys nationwide.

Central to this success is the Corps’ flagship initiative, "Operation Zero Tolerance," being conducted annually as a rider to the usual Ember months campaign and patrol activities which takes off from September while the Operation Zero runs from mid December to mid January of the new year. This nationwide campaign exemplifies a deliberate strategy anchored on strict enforcement of traffic laws, removal of road obstructions, and real-time highway monitoring to guarantee rapid emergency response. During the 2025 ember months, the Corps reinforced this effort with a targeted campaign themed “Take Responsibility for Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving,” building on similar initiatives such as the 2024 “Operation Zero.”

The scale of these operations reflects both commitment and capacity. During the 2023 ember months, over 45,000 personnel including regular and special marshals were deployed across critical corridors such as the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano highway, and the East-West Road.

This was complemented by robust logistics support including patrol vehicles, ambulances, radar guns, alcolyzers, reflective tapes and cones in addition to light and heavy tow trucks ensuring swift intervention in emergencies. The outcome was significant: a measurable reduction in fatal crashes, widely attributed to heightened enforcement and increased operational visibility.

Beyond the ember months, the FRSC sustains its momentum through specialised operations during major celebrations. The 2024 Yuletide exercise, tagged “Operation Christmas/New Year Special Patrol,” featured 24-hour surveillance, aerial surveillance, mobile courts for on-the-spot prosecution of offenders, and seamless collaboration with sister agencies including the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps. Simultaneously, the activation of National Traffic Radio (107.1 FM) provided real-time traffic updates and safety advisories on route diversion in the event of traffic gridlocks which enhanced public awareness and compliance.

On the other hand, Sallah seasons, characterised by intense inter-state travel, have also witnessed targeted interventions. During the recent Eid-al-Fitr celebration, a six-day nationwide special patrol ensured strategic deployment of personnel and resources to manage traffic surges effectively. Similarly, during the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir, over 36,000 personnel and 1,095 patrol assets were mobilised, with intensified operations along major northern corridors such as Kano–Zaria–Kaduna–Abuja road, Dutse-Azare- Potiskum road, Jos-Hawan Kibo- Akwanga road, Bauchi-Gombe road and other identified flash point around the northern axis.

These operations extend beyond enforcement to proactive risk mitigation. FRSC patrol teams consistently identify and correct dangerous practices such as tyre violations, overloading, and excessive speeding which are common offences during festive travels. Such interventions have contributed to a noticeable decline in crash severity, reinforcing the Corps’ preventive approach.

A defining strength of the FRSC under Mohammed Shehu is its emphasis on behavioural change. Campaigns like “Drive to Stay Alive,” “Don’t Drink and Drive,” and “Use the Seatbelt” are amplified during peak travel periods through strategic engagement with transport unions, including the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN). Through town hall meetings, roadside sensitisation, and media outreach, the Corps ensures that safety awareness campaigns make the desired impact on the motoring public.

The integration of technology has further elevated operational efficiency. Innovations such as speed-limiting devices, the Mobile App, the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS), and the deployment of body cameras and surveillance systems have enhanced enforcement transparency and accountability. These tools enable precise identification of high-risk behaviours and locations, allowing for targeted, evidence-based interventions.

Equally critical is the Corps’ commitment to multi-agency collaboration. Joint operations with security agencies not only improve traffic management but also strengthen overall road security. Emergency response capabilities have also seen marked improvement, with rescue teams strategically stationed along highways to reduce response times. Numerous reports from recent operations highlight instances where timely FRSC intervention saved lives and prevented secondary crashes.

These achievements are closely tied to Mohammed Shehu’s leadership philosophy, one that prioritises professionalism, discipline, and accountability. By investing in staff welfare, training, and capacity building, he has ensured that personnel are well-equipped to handle the complexities of festive operations. His consistent public engagement and transparent communication have further enhanced the Corps’ image as a responsive, citizen-focused institution.

In the words of the Corps Marshal “road safety management is a call to duty and has to do with respect for sanctity of human lives, the values of restraint, commitment, sacrifice and care for others at critical moments such as the festive seasons characterised by heavy volume of human and vehicular traffic, are critical to promoting safety on Nigerian roads hence our massive deployment of personnel and resources to mitigate road crashes. Our success is measured not just by enforcement statistics, but by lives saved and safer journeys experienced by Nigerians during the festive seasons”.

While challenges such as poor vehicle maintenance culture and attitudinal syndrome among drivers persist, the FRSC’s sustained and evolving interventions demonstrate a clear commitment to overcoming them. The evidence from recent festive operations underscores a maturing institution capable of managing road safety with foresight and precision.

Today, the FRSC stands as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s public safety architecture. Through strategic deployment, rigorous enforcement, widespread public enlightenment, and technological innovation, the Corps has significantly reduced the traffic hazards traditionally associated with festive travel.

Under the stewardship of Corps Marshal Mohammed Shehu, the narrative is changing from one of recurring tragedy to one of coordinated prevention and measurable progress.

As Nigeria continues to navigate its road safety challenges, the FRSC’s model offers not just hope, but a proven pathway toward safer highways through out the year.

DCC Osondu Ohaeri is the Deputy Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC Headquarters, Abuja.