Nuhu Ribadu Condoles El-Rufai On Mother's Death

Nuhu Ribadu Condolence Message Post on Nasir El-Rufai Mother's Death

Inna lilLahi wa inna illahir raji'un

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, the matriarch of the El-Rufai family. I have fond memories of shared moments with her and her motherly care. At a time like this, words can offer little comfort for such a profound loss. My heartfelt condolences to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the entire family. May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings, grant her eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus, and give the family the strength to bear this loss.

GOVERNOR UBA SANI MESSAGE

On behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State, I extend my deepest condolences to His Excellency, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and the entire El-Rufai family on the passing of their beloved mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai.

Hajiya Umma El-Rufai was not only a devoted mother and matriarch, but also a woman of rare grace, moral clarity, and quiet strength. She lived a life defined by compassion, humility, and steadfast service, extending kindness to the vulnerable and dignity to all who crossed her path. In her community, she was a steady source of counsel and reconciliation, nurturing unity and embodying the enduring values of faith, patience, and generosity.

In this hour of grief, I stand in solemn solidarity with the El-Rufai family, praying that Almighty Allah will forgive her shortcomings, accept her righteous deeds, and grant her eternal repose in Aljannatul Firdaus. May He comfort the bereaved and grant them fortitude to endure this profound loss. Ameen.

Senator Uba Sani, CON

Governor, Kaduna State